Brody Jenner & GF Tia Blanco Welcome First Child: See Announcement

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are parents! The Hills star and his longtime girlfriend welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Jul. 29. The proud parents took to Instagram to share the announcement, which included a video of Tia, 26, giving birth to their bundle of joy! “We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th Momma and baby are in perfect health,” the caption began. “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family.”

The couple went on to express their gratitude for their loved ones and announced that their journey as parents has been documented in a new YouTube video. “We want to thank everyone for all the love and support. We put together a video of our journey including our baby shower, proposal and full home birth… Posted to our new youtube channel. Link in bio,” they added at the end of the caption. Fans can take a look at the full video below.

Brody and Tia’s new roles as parents comes just seven months after they first announced they were expecting. They both took to Instagram to share a sonogram video of the soon-to-be bundle of joy, along with a message. It started off with a Happy New Year wish since they revealed the news on New Year’s Day.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” the message read. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

After the announcement, many of Brody and Tia’s family, friends, and fans sent congratulations and well wishes in the comments section. “Couldn’t be happier for you both, Congratulations,” Brody’s former co-star Heidi Montag shared. Singer Avril Lavigne also congratulated them with a string of heart emojis, and model Josie Conseco wrote, “So happy for you!”

Brody and Tia first started dating around Apr. 2022, after reportedly meeting in Hawaii. The first photos that were publicly released of them together happened in May 2022 and showed them grocery shopping. They eventually went on to share sweet moments together in photos on social media and have seemed inseparable ever since.