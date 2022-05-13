Tia Blanco: 5 Things To Know About The Pro Surfer, 25, Dating Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner, 38, is dating professional surfer Tiarah Blanco, 25, according to TMZ. The couple reportedly met in Hawaii when The Hills star was on vacation, and they started dating in the middle of April. They were photographed together for the first time on May 12 picking food up from Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California. This is Brody’s first confirmed relationship since his brief romance with model Josie Canseco, 25, in 2019. He had split from his wife Kaitlynn Carter earlier that year.

Like all of Brody’s exes, Tia is drop-dead gorgeous. She’s athletic as hell, too. Here’s everything you need to know about Tia Blanco.

1. She’s originally from Puerto Rico

Tia was born on May 5, 1997 in Puerto Rico. She moved to Hawaii and then to San Clemente, California when she was young and pursued surfing in the states. Tia eventually honored her Puerto Rican roots by changing flags back in 2018 to represent her home country in surfing competitions. “I have always had a sense of connection with Puerto Rico and it has always been a part of my background/story,” she said in an interview. “PR is technically still a part of America and my dad served in the US military there, therefore, I still feel like I am representing both flags in a way.”

2. She’s a successful pro surfer

Tia’s first big win in surfing was the first place gold medal at the 2015 International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship. She successfully defended her title the following year. Tia has revealed in past interviews that she learned how to surf at the age of 3 from her father when they were living in Hawaii.

“Every contest and every surf trip has helped me tremendously to become the person and surfer I am today,” she told The Clymb. “Each triumph and defeat were all crucial for me. After each loss I really dig deep to figure out exactly what went wrong and I always walk away having learned so much. I am still learning so much and I have so many more goals in surfing that I hope to accomplish,” Tia added.

3. Yoga is her passion.

Tia actively does yoga in videos that she shares to Instagram and YouTube. She told The Clymb that she does yoga and meditates everyday to prepare for swim competitions. “I also see a trainer several times a week when I am at home who helps me on my technique and strength as it relates to my surfing,” she shared.

4. She’s been on reality TV.

Tia competed on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros on MTV in 2017. The special mini-series featured ten alums from The Challenge competing against ten pro athletes for charity. Tia was eliminated in episode 4, but still managed to raise $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children Hospital. She also competed on the 2021 ABC surfing competition series, The Ultimate Surfer. Tia won the show alongside Zeke Lau. Their reward was $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour.

5. She’s vegan

Tia became a vegan because of her mom, who is a vegetarian. She’s never eaten red meat and now her entire family is vegan as well. Tia has shared tips about her vegan diet on IG and YouTube.