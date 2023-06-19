Brody Jenner Engaged To GF Tia Blanco 5 Months After Announcing Pregnancy: Watch Proposal

Brody Jenner got down on one knee surrounded by family and friends take ask the mother of his new bundle of joy if she'd marry him and her reaction is priceless!

He’s only a few months away from being a first time dad, but it looks like Brody Jenner‘s ready to give marriage another try before then! While surrounded by family and friends, all on hand to celebrate the baby shower for Brody and girlfriend Tia Blanco, The Hills star decided it was the perfect time and place to make an honest woman out of love. In video posted to his Instagram, Brody got down to propose to Tia on June 20 in the most adorable way imaginable.

“Can’t wait to love you forever,” the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner captioned the post, as you can see him beaming with joy in his untucked white button-down with patterned beige shorts and Nikes as Tia says yes to being his wife. The moment is met with cheers from everyone at the baby shower, which was hosted by Linda at her home.

Brody, 39, and Tia, 25, announced in January that they were expecting together, and this will be the first child for both the reality star and the surfer. While she’s not been married before, this will be Brody’s second marriage after being with Kaitlynn Carter for 7 years — though technically speaking, due to the wedding circumstances in Bali, Brody and Kaitlynn weren’t actually married. Either way, it’s a big step for both of them!

While the proposal video proves that Caitlyn was at the big party, it doesn’t look like either of Brody’s half siblings, Kylie or Kendall, were in attendance. Still, there was much to celebrate as the shower confirmed that the pair are expecting a girl, with pink decor dominating the scene and tiaras being worn by all at the big day, including Brody’s dad Caitlyn!

Here’s hoping for nothing by health and happiness to the young couple and their new little girl!

