Brody Jenner & GF Tia Blanco Announce Pregnancy: ‘Our Little Angel’

Brody gave a sweet New Year's Eve surprise for his fans as he revealed he and his girlfriend Tia are expecting their first child!

By:
Reading Time: 1 minute
January 1, 2023 4:45PM EST
View gallery
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Bruce Willis's daughter Rumer Willis with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas shopping in Soho, New York, NY on September 20, 2022. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Derek Richard Thomas,Rumer Willis Ref: SPL5487486 200922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Image Credit: SplashNews

Congratulations to Brody Jenner and his girlfriend Tia Blanco! The reality star took to his Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal the couple are expecting their first child together! Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Brody wrote, “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

After Tia shared the same photo and caption to her own Instagram, well wishes from their famous pals flooded the comment section. “Couldn’t be happier for you both, Congratulations,” Heidi Montag shared, while Avril Lavigne congratulated them with a string of heart emojis. And model Josie Conseco wrote, “So happy for you!”

The news comes as Brody and Tia have been dating for less than a year after they reportedly met in Hawaii when The Hills star was on a getaway in April 2022. Their first photo together came a month later on May 12 when they were snapped grocery shopping in Calabasas, California.

This is a developing story…

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad