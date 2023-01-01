Brody Jenner & GF Tia Blanco Announce Pregnancy: ‘Our Little Angel’

Congratulations to Brody Jenner and his girlfriend Tia Blanco! The reality star took to his Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal the couple are expecting their first child together! Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Brody wrote, “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

After Tia shared the same photo and caption to her own Instagram, well wishes from their famous pals flooded the comment section. “Couldn’t be happier for you both, Congratulations,” Heidi Montag shared, while Avril Lavigne congratulated them with a string of heart emojis. And model Josie Conseco wrote, “So happy for you!”

The news comes as Brody and Tia have been dating for less than a year after they reportedly met in Hawaii when The Hills star was on a getaway in April 2022. Their first photo together came a month later on May 12 when they were snapped grocery shopping in Calabasas, California.

This is a developing story…