Exclusive Interview

Brody Jenner Reveals Why Ex Kaitlynn Carter’s Romance With Miley Cyrus Initially Surprised Him

Brody Jenner opened up about his ex Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship with Miley Cyrus while promoting season 2 of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, premiering May 12.

Brody Jenner, 37, admitted that his ex Kaitlynn Carter‘s romance with Miley Cyrus, 28, caught him off guard but he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wasn’t upset by it.  “Whatever makes her happy,” he said while promoting the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Brody and Kaitlyn, 32, announced the end of their marriage in Aug. 2019 and just a week later photos of her kissing Miley during a vacation to Lake Como, Italy hit the internet. The photos were directly followed by the breaking news of Miley’s split from her husband Liam Hemsworth, 31.

“It was a little out of left field when it happened you know because we’ve been friends with Miley and Liam for a while,” Brody told HollywoodLife.  “So when it happened it definitely was out of the blue. But ultimately [Kaitlynn] thinks it was very real and she, you know, really liked her.”

While Brody wasn’t expecting the relationship between Kaitlynn and Miley, he emphasized that it didn’t bother him. “I wasn’t upset about it at all. I like Miley, Miley’s cool. As long as [Kaitlynn’s] happy I’m good.”

The amicable exes had a chance to dig deep into their past and figure out why their marriage didn’t work while filming season 2 of their MTV reality show.

In a recent teaser ahead of the May 12 premiere of the show, Brody revealed that he found out Kaitlynn and Miley were dating “in the press.”  During the recently released clip of the show the exes talking about the reason they ended their marriage as well as Kaitlynn’s headline-making relationship that followed.

“I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up. We’ve never talked about it publicly, other than, ‘We weren’t lining up. Things weren’t right,'” Kaitlynn said to Brody during the on-camera discussion. “Granted, you drinking was not the only reason, but I just appreciated when you said that the other night and just took some responsibility in front of everyone.”

“The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever,” he said before Kaitlynn agreed that his feelings are “totally fair.”

“We had some fun, but you said to me you weren’t into girls,” he continued.

“Well,” she responded, “I think I had never met somebody that I was into.”

“Right,” he acknowledged. “But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that.”

Kaitlynn dated Miley for six weeks and later revealed she was “in love” with her in an essay about their relationship for Elle in Nov. 2019.

The season premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings will air on MTV on May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.