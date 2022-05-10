‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: An Intricate Puzzle Mission Trips Up The Players

The Challenge: All Stars is back with a third season on May 11, and the players are going to have to fight harder than ever to win. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the cast’s first mission. It doesn’t sound too hard on paper, but it looks like the players are already getting tripped up. “Today’s challenge is called Tunnel Vision,” TJ Lavin explains. “This is going to be played in two rounds. As you can see behind me, there’s a giant wall of vines. On the other side of that wall, there’s a complex pattern that you must memorize. The only way to see that pattern is through tunnels on the wall. Memorize the pattern, come back and duplicate the pattern exactly on your board.”

The intricacies of the pattern are intense, and with only a small window to view it through, the players are in for a difficult challenge. “I have a good memory when it comes to remembering other people’s business, but I don’t have the best memory when it comes to shapes and animals,” Jemmye Carroll admits. “So it might be a long day.”

Meanwhile, Laterrian Wallace, 44, jokes about his age being a factor in this mission. “TJ tells us it’s a memory game. My memory is … umm…I forgot what I was saying,” he laughs. “It’s old age, man! I don’t know how I’m going to do this.” Derrick Kosinski is equally as tripped up. “Each of those puzzle pieces are so detailed,” he explains. “You have to remember like five different colors, whether they’re a reptile a fish or a turtle, which way they’re facing…”

Syrus Yarbrough, on the other hand, is ready to go, even though he’s not super confident in the skills he’ll need for this challenge. “When it comes to puzzles, I’m so-so,” he admits. “When it comes to colors…I’m a little color blind. But we’re going to be alright. I’m here to show what I’ve got. I’m fitter, I’m 40 pounds lighter. It’s the gun show!”

The heats are split up into guys and girls, with the winner of each round being safe from elimination. The loser in each round, though, is automatically going into the elimination. New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars air Wednesdays on Paramount+.