Saint West, 6, Shows Off His Slam Dunk Skills In Basketball Photo Shared By Kanye

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Future basketball star! Saint West flashed a huge smile as he played some ball in a pair of Yeezy sneakers.

Kanye West, 44, shared the cutest photo of his 6-year-old son Saint. The little boy was showing off his slam dunk skills on an outdoor basketball court in the snap, posted to Instagram by the Yeezy designer on Friday, Jan. 21. Saint was smiling as he hung off the hoop with just one hand, clearly ecstatic about about playing the game!

The 6-year-old channeled his dad’s streetwear inspired look with his outfit, that included a pair of black Adidas shorts and a fleece sweatshirt. He added a pair of gray-and-black Yeezy sneakers, along with black socks. It’s unclear who was behind Saint, however, a man seemingly playing with him appeared to be wearing a pair of Yeezy boost sneakers along with black sweats.

The photo garnered over 1.2 million likes in just a few hours, with plenty of fans jumping in on the comments. “Like Mike, like Ye,” one wrote, while another added, “saint a baller fasho.”

It’s no surprise to see Kanye encouraging Saint to play basketball, which is known to be one of the Chicago native’s favorite sports. Ye is a massive fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, and regularly attends games. He’s also developing a high school sports team for his Donda Academy School. Beyond that, Ye designs a line of basketball shoes with Adidas for his Yeezy brand.

Kanye West is seen with his son Saint on a baseball field.

The Watch The Throne rapper was last spotted out with his son Saint, as well as daughter North, 8, and youngest Psalm, 2, on  Saturday, Jan. 8 in Los Angeles. The doting dad reportedly had his kids chauffeured to a hotel where they played classic board games (“Guess Who” and “Connect 4” were on the docket). Kanye repped his Yeezy brand by rocking a shiny black puffer from his buzzy and sold-out GAP collaboration.

Kanye has had a busy last few weeks: back in December, he begged ex Kim Kardashian, 41, to “run right back to me” during his Larry Hoover benefit concert. The SKIMS founder made a bold move by filing to become “legally single” a day later, and spending time with new beau Pete Davidson, 28. Kanye has made an effort to move on in recent weeks, publicly documenting his dating adventures with Julia Fox, 31, after meeting her on New Years’ Eve.