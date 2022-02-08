Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Corset Top & Pokes Fun At Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scene — Photos

Kourtney Kardashian looked fabulous when she rocked a sexy corset with a sheer mini skirt while making fun of an iconic ‘KUWTK’ scene.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram. The mother-of-three was filming the new Kardashians show on Hulu when she wore a sexy black ensemble featuring a corset and a sheer mini skirt.

Kourtney’s outfit featured a sheer black mesh cropped turtleneck that only covered her neck. She styled the top with a low-cut spaghetti strap crop top that revealed ample cleavage and had a cutout at her tiny waist. The bottom half of the shirt was a corset that cinched in her abs and led into a sheer ruffled mini skirt.

Kourtney accessorized her edgy ensemble with a pair of knee-high black leather heeled booties, a sexy smokey eye, a nude matte lip, and a gorgeous wispy updo.

Kourt captioned the photo with the famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians quote, “Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail.” Not only was this quote hilarious because Kris Jenner said it to Kim while Khloe was going to jail, but it was also funny because Kourtney posted a slew of selfies in her outfit.

Lately, Kourtney’s outfits have been seriously sexy and aside from this look, she recently stepped out to dinner at Nobu Malibu wearing skintight, black Alexander Wang Ruched High Waist Leggings with a matching Alexander Wang Ruched Press-Stud Top. She accessorized her look with a pair of Balenciaga Square Knife Metallic Pumps and a Prada 2000 Re-Edition Bag.