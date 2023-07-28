Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photos Of Son Tatum With Sister True For His 1st Birthday

Tatum Thompson is the birthday boy! Khloe Kardadshian, 39, marked her son’s 1st birthday on July 28 with the sweetest Instagram tribute that included rare photos of Tatum with his big sister True Thompson, 5. Khloe, who shares both her children with her ex Tristan Thompson, wrote out a lengthy and heartfelt message to her baby boy where she compared him to her brother Rob Kardashian, 36.
“Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” said Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogate in July 2022. “I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”
Khloe continued, “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True. she is so proud to call you hers.”
The Hulu star said that Tatum has changed her and True’s lives “forever,” and called her daughter a “fantastic, loving older sister,” while gushing over their brother-sister bond. The Good American co-founder then mentioned her brother Rob who she’s extremely close with. “You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I,” she said about her two kids. “It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too).”
“I cannot believe you are already one happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby,” Khloe added towards the end of her post. “You are my SONshine. My only SONshine. You make me happy. Everyday. You’ll never quite know dear. How much I love you. But I’ll do my best and show you everyday. Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man.”
Since Tatum was born in July 2022, Khloe has gradually shown more glimpses of her son on social media. For example, the mom-of-two shared a video of Tatum crawling across his mom’s floor on July 17, one week before he turned 1. As fans know, Khloe waited to reveal Tatum’s name until the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians which aired on May 25. Khloe admitted on the episode to her friend Malika Haqq that it was “very hard” to come up with a name for her second child.
Khloe co-parents both of her children with Tristan. The former couple's surrogate got pregnant with Tatum at the same time that Khloe was dealing with yet another Tristan scandal. In Dec. 2021, the NBA star fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and Khloe didn't find out until days before the baby was born. Khloe dumped the basketball player and stayed a single woman leading up to Tatum's birth. Over the past year, Khloe and Tristan have reunited on numerous occasions for their kids, but Khloe's made it clear that they aren't getting back together.