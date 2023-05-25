Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Son’s Name & Admits She Struggled With Surrogacy Process

After keeping the name of her second child a secret for nearly a year, Khloe Kardashian finally shared the moniker on the season 3 premiere of 'The Kardashians.'

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 25, 2023 7:00AM EDT
khloe kardashian tristan thompson
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child has been a mystery since he was born via surrogate in July 2022 — until now! The baby boy’s name was finally revealed on May 25, 2023 during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. Khloe and Tristan’s son’s moniker is officially: Tatum Thompson. “Naming a human is very hard,” Khloe admitted after confirming the name, which she didn’t come up with right away. Khloe’s friend, Malika Haqq, hinted at the little one’s name ahead of the episode, but this was Khloe’s first time sharing the news herself. However, she did previously share that the name started with a ‘T.’

During The Kardashians episode, Khloe also opened up about how difficult she found surrogacy. She admitted that it was especially hard since her surrogate was pregnant while Khloe was dealing with the fallout of another Tristan scandal (in Dec. 2022 he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and Khloe didn’t find out until days before the baby was born).

khloe kardashian tristan thompson
Khloe and Tristan out together before their final split. (Shutterstock)

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy,” Khloe explained. “I didn’t digest what was happening. I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time it really registered. It has nothing to do with the baby. It’s just like, ‘Okay, I’m having a baby, this is my son, I’m taking him home with me.’ I think I was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby. Then I take the baby and go in another room and [they’re] separated. It’s such a transactional experience. It’s not about him.”

Khloe was also so surprised by her reaction to the process because her sister, Kim Kardashian, had such an easy time with it. “I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it,” Khloe added. “It doesn’t mean it’s bad or good, it’s still great, it’s just very different.”

Meanwhile, Kim, who gave birth to two of her own kids, as well, also acknowledged the differences. “When the baby is in your bell the baby actually feels your real heart,” she said. “Think about it. It, like, touches your organs. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that. Like your heart.”

khloe kardashian true thompson
Khloe Kardashian with True on the red carpet. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

While Khloe and Tristan have continued to co-parent since their son was born, Khloe has insisted multiple times that they are no longer romantically involved. The paternity scandal was the last straw in a string of other infidelities. First, Tristan was caught being unfaithful in April 2018, just days before his and Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, was born. Khloe agreed to give Tristan another shot in order to keep her family together, but in Jan. 2019, it was revealed that he had kissed Jordyn Woods at a party behind Khloe’s back. After a difficult few months, Khloe and Tristan were able to get to an amicable place as co-parents, and they wound up reconciling amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Following the romantic reconciliation, Khloe and Tristan froze embryos so they would be prepared once they found a surrogate who they trusted. The process was documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe and Tristan were on and off throughout 2021, but Khloe ended things for good after being “humiliated” by Tristan’s most recent scandal with Maralee.

Regardless of her issues with Tristan, though, Khloe is completely dedicated to life as a mom of two. “I love everything, even the hard parts,” she gushed during an Aug. 2022 interview. “My kids challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

More From Our Partners

ad