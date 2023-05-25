Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Son’s Name & Admits She Struggled With Surrogacy Process

The name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child has been a mystery since he was born via surrogate in July 2022 — until now! The baby boy’s name was finally revealed on May 25, 2023 during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. Khloe and Tristan’s son’s moniker is officially: Tatum Thompson. “Naming a human is very hard,” Khloe admitted after confirming the name, which she didn’t come up with right away. Khloe’s friend, Malika Haqq, hinted at the little one’s name ahead of the episode, but this was Khloe’s first time sharing the news herself. However, she did previously share that the name started with a ‘T.’

During The Kardashians episode, Khloe also opened up about how difficult she found surrogacy. She admitted that it was especially hard since her surrogate was pregnant while Khloe was dealing with the fallout of another Tristan scandal (in Dec. 2022 he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and Khloe didn’t find out until days before the baby was born).

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy,” Khloe explained. “I didn’t digest what was happening. I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time it really registered. It has nothing to do with the baby. It’s just like, ‘Okay, I’m having a baby, this is my son, I’m taking him home with me.’ I think I was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby. Then I take the baby and go in another room and [they’re] separated. It’s such a transactional experience. It’s not about him.”

Khloe was also so surprised by her reaction to the process because her sister, Kim Kardashian, had such an easy time with it. “I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it,” Khloe added. “It doesn’t mean it’s bad or good, it’s still great, it’s just very different.”

Meanwhile, Kim, who gave birth to two of her own kids, as well, also acknowledged the differences. “When the baby is in your bell the baby actually feels your real heart,” she said. “Think about it. It, like, touches your organs. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that. Like your heart.”

While Khloe and Tristan have continued to co-parent since their son was born, Khloe has insisted multiple times that they are no longer romantically involved. The paternity scandal was the last straw in a string of other infidelities. First, Tristan was caught being unfaithful in April 2018, just days before his and Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, was born. Khloe agreed to give Tristan another shot in order to keep her family together, but in Jan. 2019, it was revealed that he had kissed Jordyn Woods at a party behind Khloe’s back. After a difficult few months, Khloe and Tristan were able to get to an amicable place as co-parents, and they wound up reconciling amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Following the romantic reconciliation, Khloe and Tristan froze embryos so they would be prepared once they found a surrogate who they trusted. The process was documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe and Tristan were on and off throughout 2021, but Khloe ended things for good after being “humiliated” by Tristan’s most recent scandal with Maralee.

Regardless of her issues with Tristan, though, Khloe is completely dedicated to life as a mom of two. “I love everything, even the hard parts,” she gushed during an Aug. 2022 interview. “My kids challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”