Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Being A Mom Of 2: I Take It ‘Very Seriously’

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is a world-renown reality star and a millionaire entrepreneur, but her favorite title is that of “Mom.” In an Aug. 30 interview, she said she loves every single thing about being a mother of two and that it is the greatest privilege. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [about being a mom of two]. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she told Elle. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

The Good American founder is the proud mother of daughter True Thompson, 4, and a baby boy who was born via surrogate on Aug. 5. She shares both with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, although she has full legal and physical custody of their newest bundle of joy. “Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their arrangement.

The custody agreement is no surprise, as just a day before Khloe’s baby boy was born, HL learned EXLCUSLEVLY that the expectant mother was not concerned if Tristan would be there for the birth of their child or not. At the time, he had just been seen galivanting around Greece with mystery women as his child’s due date approached. Rather than worrying about Tristan’s whereabouts, the source said Khloe had been busy preparing herself to become a mother of two. “Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard. Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need — and more,” they explained.

As fans know, Tristan and Khloe conceived their second child together in Nov. 2021 while Khloe was unaware that Tristan was already in the beginning stages of a paternity battle. The news broke in December, which officially separated the couple for good. In January, Tristan confirmed that he did in fact cheat on Khloe and father a child with another woman.

As always, Khloe was simply concerned with being the best parent possible for her mini-me daughter, True. And even when it was reported that Khloe was dipping her feet back into the dating world, a person close to her revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that dating will never be more important than raising her kids. “Khloe truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” they noted. “Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career.”

The former Revenge Body host had gone on a few dates “with someone Kim [Kardashian] hooked her up with” earlier in the year, but it was difficult to cultivate a romance when she had a baby on the way. “Khloe’s beyond excited about the baby, so it’s been very hard for her to keep the news to herself — especially when people have been pushing her to get out and date,” another person close to the reality star added at the time. For now, Khloe is living her best life as a single mother of two.