Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Custody Arrangement For New Baby Revealed 5 Days After Birth

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came to an custody agreement for their baby boy who was born via surrogate on Aug. 5.

August 10, 2022 7:37PM EDT
Although Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Tristan Thompson’s son was born just days ago, the parents have already worked out the custody arrangement as they continue to co-parent their baby boy, who was born via surrogate on August 5. A source close to the pair spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how they’re handling custody of their little one.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a custody agreement for their newborn son (Shutterstock)

“Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time. However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” one insider said.

As fans are aware, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 31, are already parents to their adorable daughter True Thompson, 4. “Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister.

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson custody baby
Tristan was spotted with daughter True the same day the baby was born on Aug. 5 (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

After Tristan was spotted hanging with True on the same day his baby was being born, the pal explained, “Tristan and Khloe decided it would be better to have Khloe be there in the hospital while the surrogate was giving birth, and to have Tristan be back home looking after True. Khloe isn’t worried whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby, because she has a village of support around her. But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby.”

A second source shared an update on their co-parenting relationship, saying, “Tristan is taking every chance Khloe gives him to bond with the baby, he’s a very proud dad. He has been trying his best convince Khloe she should forgive him and they should just be a happy little family like they planned but Khloe is keeping very firm boundaries. She’s very clear that she wants Tristan there for the kids and that’s it, end of story. And the good news is that he really has stepped up, he’s been spending a ton of time with True which is so good for her.”

