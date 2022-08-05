Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is now a mom times two! The reality TV icon and her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, welcomed their second child, a son, born via surrogate a source close to Khloe confirms to HollywoodLife. The new family addition comes seven months after the couple’s split. Khloe has yet to choose a name for her baby boy.

The baby joins big sister True Thompson, who was born in April of 2018. News of the birth came just days after a rep confirmed to HollywoodLife on Wednesday, July 13 that Khloe and Tristan were imminently expecting the child via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told us in the statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple’s second child came amid turbulence over the past year. In December, the on-again/off-again couple finally called it quits for good after Maralee Nichols claimed Tristan is the father of her baby boy, Theo, born December 3. His paternity was confirmed in January. The NBA star apologized to Khloe via Instagram, writing in part, “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

A sibling for True was in the plans for the couple years ago — a source told HollywoodLife back in 2020 that Khloe had been “talking about it a while now.” Khloe has “never been shy about wanting a big family,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY in October 2020, after one of the former couple’s multiple reconciliations. “She just wasn’t going to do it when things weren’t good with Tristan. He’d love to have one with her as well, but they wanted to get to a place where they were rock solid again.”

While they are no longer together, Khloe and Tristan are clearly already committed co-parents to True. That dedication will undoubtedly carry over to her new little sibling and youngest of the adorable Kardashian babies.