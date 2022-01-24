Kris Jenner Shoots Down Tristan Thompson’s ‘Empty Apology’: He’s Made Khloe Cry ‘Too Many Times’

Kris Jenner is sidelining the unfaithful NBA star’s attempts at scoring any more points with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian!

Kris Jenner, 66, is done playing ball with daughter Khloe Kardashian’s serial cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, 30! HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that that the NBA star recently tried to weasel his way back into Khloe’s heart via her mother – and that his attempts were shot down! “Kris does not want to hear Tristan’s empty apology,” a source close to the Kardashian family said. “She has listened to Khloe cry one too many times over Tristan and she does not care what he has to say.”

On Jan. 4, Tristan confirmed that he is the father to Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, who was conceived in the Spring of 2021. “Tristan reached out to Kris after all this baby drama went down because he knows he let down more than just Khloe. He apologized to Kris for causing Khloe any pain,” a separate source told us. “Tristan understands the close bond Khloe and Kris have. He believes that if he ever has a chance at getting back in Khloe’s good graces then he’ll need to have the support from her family, too.”

However, the Kardashian source said that it is simply too late for apologies for the father of Khloe’s three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “To Kris, Tristan is nothing but the father of her granddaughter. There was a point when she thought that he was going to be a part of her family, but that point is past,” the source added. “Kris never wants anyone in her family, let alone her daughters, to hurt the way that Tristan has hurt Khloe.”

So, what is Tristan’s motivation for wanting Khloe – who he cheated on numerous times throughout their 5-year relationship – to take him back? His pal said it has something to do with the upcoming holiday! “Tristan wants to get things in order with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians before Valentine’s Day. Not because he has a romantic plan for Khloe, but he anticipates that he might get traded from his team and might be farther away from Khloe and True for the next few months,” the source insisted. “Tristan is looking to make things right and is looking for Khloe and the family to forgive him yet again.”