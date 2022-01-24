Exclusive

Kris Jenner Shoots Down Tristan Thompson’s ‘Empty Apology’: He’s Made Khloe Cry ‘Too Many Times’

Kris Jenner Tristan Thompson
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Brian To/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Kris Jenner is sidelining the unfaithful NBA star’s attempts at scoring any more points with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian!

Kris Jenner, 66, is done playing ball with daughter Khloe Kardashian’s serial cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, 30! HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that that the NBA star recently tried to weasel his way back into Khloe’s heart via her mother – and that his attempts were shot down! “Kris does not want to hear Tristan’s empty apology,” a source close to the Kardashian family said. “She has listened to Khloe cry one too many times over Tristan and she does not care what he has to say.”

On Jan. 4, Tristan confirmed that he is the father to Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, who was conceived in the Spring of 2021. “Tristan reached out to Kris after all this baby drama went down because he knows he let down more than just Khloe. He apologized to Kris for causing Khloe any pain,” a separate source told us. “Tristan understands the close bond Khloe and Kris have. He believes that if he ever has a chance at getting back in Khloe’s good graces then he’ll need to have the support from her family, too.”

Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were spotted in New York City filming their new Hulu show in October, 2021. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews)

However, the Kardashian source said that it is simply too late for apologies for the father of Khloe’s three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “To Kris, Tristan is nothing but the father of her granddaughter. There was a point when she thought that he was going to be a part of her family, but that point is past,” the source added. “Kris never wants anyone in her family, let alone her daughters, to hurt the way that Tristan has hurt Khloe.”

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Cutest Photos Since Cheating Scandal

New Mom, Khloe Kardashian dressed from Head to Toe in 'Versace' as she left dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson Ref: SPL5016881 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson Tristan THompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted taking their adorable three-year-old daughter, True, to dance class in Calabasas, California, on August 30, 2021. (DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock)

So, what is Tristan’s motivation for wanting Khloe – who he cheated on numerous times throughout their 5-year relationship – to take him back? His pal said it has something to do with the upcoming holiday! “Tristan wants to get things in order with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians before Valentine’s Day. Not because he has a romantic plan for Khloe, but he anticipates that he might get traded from his team and might be farther away from Khloe and True for the next few months,” the source insisted. “Tristan is looking to make things right and is looking for Khloe and the family to forgive him yet again.”