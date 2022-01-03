Breaking News

Tristan Thompson Confirms Maralee Nichols’ Baby Is His: ‘Khloe, You Don’t Deserve This’

Tristan Thompson
Splashnews
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Tristan Thompson is apologizing to Khloe Kardashian after revealing that his paternity test results show he IS the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.

Tristan Thompson just confirmed that Maralee Nicholsnewborn baby boy is his son. He took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols“. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Aside from Maralee, Tristan’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian may be the one most affected by the NBA player’s latest scandal, which is why he immediately followed his Monday evening message with a direct apology to The Kardashians star. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe, who Tristan shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with, has yet to respond to Tristan’s heartbreaking message, but HollywoodLife reached out to her rep for a comment, and we did not receive an immediate response.

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian out for a night on the town (Shutterstock).

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Cutest Photos Since Cheating Scandal

New Mom, Khloe Kardashian dressed from Head to Toe in 'Versace' as she left dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson Ref: SPL5016881 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Tristan’s reveal comes one month after Daily Mail exposed his months-long affair with Maralee Nichols. In court documents filed in the Superior State of California, County of Los Angeles, and obtained by Daily Mail, Tristan confirmed he had sex with Maralee in March 2021, while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. However, he also stated that he didn’t think he was the father of the baby that she birthed in early December.

While Tristan waited for paternity test results, he and Maralee battled it out in court. She sued Tristan for child support, and claimed he tried to pay her $75,000 to keep quiet about the baby. He then asked a judge last month for an emergency gag order to get Maralee to stop talking about the paternity case, and now, here we are.

According to Maralee’s timeline, it seems she and Tristan conceived their newborn son just after he reunited with Khloe last spring. However, Tristan and Khloe split up again in the summer. They’ve since supported each other since the breakup and are co-parenting their daughter together.

This is Tristan’s third known child. He also shares 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. 

 