Tristan Thompson Holds Hands With Mystery Woman On Greece Vacation After Khloe Baby News

Though Tristian Thompson is no longer with Khloé Kardashian, he certainly wasn’t alone after a night of clubbing in Mykonos, Greece. Around 5 am on Sunday (July 17), Tristan, 31, rocked a floral shirt while walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman. In TMZ’s video, Tristan and this unknown woman engaged in this PDA while they sauntered through the square. Tristan had reportedly been “partying at a club called Bonbonniere,” per TMZ (who theorizes that Tristan possibly met her while out.).

Days before this late-night/early-morning stroll, Tristan took a walk throughout Mykonos. His Greek vacation came on the heels of the news that he and Khloé, 38, are having a second child via surrogacy. In Tristan’s first public sighting since the new baby news, he wore a short-sleeved, turquoise paisley button-up shirt with matching shorts. He looked like any other tourist enjoying the city, except that Tristan is 6’9″ and embroiled in enough drama to fill an entire season of The Kardashians.

Khloé’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that “True [Thompson] will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” adding that Khloé is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.” The child, reportedly a boy, is expected to arrive soon.

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship has been rough, with more lows than highs. In 2021, Khloe and Tristan reunited – only to break up shortly afterward. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do. It’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

The special aired on June 20. On June 21, the two had split over yet another infidelity scandal. Despite this, Khloé and Tristan stayed on good terms until they split in December 2021, after she learned he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Before then, Khloé made it known that she wanted another baby. “Every time I post a video of True, [Kim Kardashian] DMs me, and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life,'” Khloe told Tristan in a February 2021 episode of KUWTK. “In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child.”