Khloe Kardashian & Tristian Thompson Expecting A Boy Via Surrogate: Report

It’s a boy! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s new baby on the way will reportedly be a boy, according to Page Six. An insider close to the former couple revealed to the outlet that Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, are excited for their son to arrive. “Khloe has always wanted a little brother for [their daughter] True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” the source told the outlet.

The baby’s gender reveal comes just a day after it was confirmed that the exes were expecting a second child with the help of a surrogate. A rep for Khloe confirmed that True would be a big sister in a statement received by HollywoodLife on Wednesday, July 14. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

While Khloe is already a loving mom to True, she has shown that she’d definitely also be over-the-moon to be a mother to a boy also. She once tweeted about how much she’d wanted a son when she was expecting True back in 2018. “I wanted a boy so badly,” she wrote. “I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy.”

View Related Gallery True Thompson: Pics Of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Daughter *EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Even though she wrote that she originally wanted a son, Khloe showed that she absolutely adored True. “True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life,” she wrote.

The news of the baby came as a bit of a shock to fans, because of the couple’s very public breakup, due to Tristan fathering a child with another woman, back in December 2021. The NBA player admitted to having multiple sexual encounters with Maralee Nichols in March 2021, when he and Khloe were still together, but requested a paternity test, which eventually proved his parentage. Amid all the drama, Khloe and Tristan broke up again.

Despite the split, Khloe and Tristan appear to have made some mends, at least in terms of their co-parenting relationship. The pair were seen together at a Father’s Day lunch in June. Since the split, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that Khloe is getting back out there and starting to date again. Another insider told us that Tristan wasn’t “thrilled,” but he was also understanding of his ex wanting to dip her toes back into the dating realm.