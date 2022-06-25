Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been 'casually' dating a man her sister Kim Kardashian set her up with and her ex Tristan Thompson is 'trying not to think about it too much.'

By:
,
June 25, 2022 5:45PM EDT
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian
View gallery
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson exit with Kris Jenner after a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.

“Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloe despite everything that went down between them.”

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian first started dating in 2016. (Shutterstock)

“At this point, Tristan just wants Khloe to be happy,” the source continued before mentioning Tristan wants to make sure any new romantic interest treats their daughter, True, 4, respectfully. “He had hoped it wouldn’t be with another man but the only thing he cares about, and feels he has a say in, is that anybody Khloe who dates Khloe also treats their daughter with respect.”

Tristan’s reported feelings have been revealed just a few days after an insider explained that although Khloe is casually dating, she still considers herself “single” and is not ready to “go public” with the potential new relationship just yet. “Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim hooked her up with,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point.”

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

“They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on,” the source added. “She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

Khloe’s active dating life comes after she’s had a very public relationship with Tristan over the years. After multiple months of breaking up and getting back together over the past few years, the former lovebirds now are friendly with each other as they co-parent their daughter True.

More From Our Partners

ad