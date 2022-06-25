Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.

“Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloe despite everything that went down between them.” “At this point, Tristan just wants Khloe to be happy,” the source continued before mentioning Tristan wants to make sure any new romantic interest treats their daughter, True, 4, respectfully. “He had hoped it wouldn’t be with another man but the only thing he cares about, and feels he has a say in, is that anybody Khloe who dates Khloe also treats their daughter with respect.”

Tristan’s reported feelings have been revealed just a few days after an insider explained that although Khloe is casually dating, she still considers herself “single” and is not ready to “go public” with the potential new relationship just yet. “Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim hooked her up with,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point.”

“They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on,” the source added. “She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

Khloe’s active dating life comes after she’s had a very public relationship with Tristan over the years. After multiple months of breaking up and getting back together over the past few years, the former lovebirds now are friendly with each other as they co-parent their daughter True.