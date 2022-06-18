Tristan Thompson Reunited With Khloe Kardashian, True & Kris Jenner For Pre Father’s Day Lunch: Photos

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson appeared to put their past behind them for their daughter True right before father’s day. On June 18, the former couple and their baby girl were seen taking a stroll outside, accompanied by matriarch Kris Jenner.

In the photos, Khloe stunned in a slinky long black dress with spaghetti straps. She also wore a long pin straight blonde bob that reached her shoulders, and blocked the sun with some dark square shades. Meanwhile, Kris adorned an all black getup with large silver hoop earrings. Tristan held his daughter in one arm while Khloe trotted along his side.

Khloe and NBA player Tristan started dating in 2016, and she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018. The couple officially split in 2019 following rumors that Tristan cheated with Kylie Jenner‘s friend Jordyn Woods. They briefly got back together in 2021 while co-parenting True, but this was short lived. It was later revealed that Tristan fathered another baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols while Khloe and Tristan were officially together.

View Related Gallery True Thompson: Pics Of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Daughter

Khloe revealed that she found out about the paternity scandal online when her sister Kim saw the news and informed her. “I found out with the rest of the world, which is like the most offensive,” Khloe said on an episode of a Podcast titled Not Skinny But Not Fat. “I mean, all of it is f***ed up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on ‘Daily Mail?’ That would be nice.”

Apparently Khloe was so stressed out about Tristan’s multiple infidelities that she even passed out the day after she heard the news, according to a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “I’m not sure there’s one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this,” she said in the episode.

“Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.” Despite this massive conflict, Khloe and Tristan seemed to have figured out a temporary co-parenting agreement for True, as seen when the three were photographed together on June 18.