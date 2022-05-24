Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan For Not Warning Her About Paternity Drama: ‘That’d Be Nice’

An upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians will explore the drama between Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31. Khloe appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and elaborated more on how she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. According to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian was filming a scene with her ex Kanye West and their kids when she saw the news online, and then informed Khloe about what was going on.

“I found out with the rest of the world, which is like the most offensive,” Khloe told host Amanda Hirsch during the interview, which dropped May 24. “I mean, all of it is f***ed up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on ‘Daily Mail?’ That would be nice.”

Khloe and Tristan were dating when the news of his paternity drama broke. They’ve since broken up, but are committed to co-parenting their daughter True, 4. On the podcast, Khloe briefly defended her ex and said that “there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those because they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I.”

The Good American co-founder continued, “I also think that, you know, people do make mistakes and he’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me. And I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. He’s always going to be in my life because of True. And he’s a great dad. That’s really all I need to focus on, is just his relationship with True.”

Khloe and Tristan always had a turbulent relationship. He cheated on her just before she gave birth to their daughter in 2018, and then again the following year with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan were able to work on their relationship and began seeing each other again by 2021. However, Khloe ended things for good as Tristan was once again involved in another cheating scandal, this time fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote in a public apology about the scandal. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”