Maralee Nichols Shares Cute Photo Of Her & Tristan Thompson’s Son Amid Child Support Drama

Maralee Nichols’ true ‘Lover Boy’ this Valentine’s Day was her two-month-old baby boy that she shares with Tristan Thompson alleging Tristan hasn’t been supporting her or the baby.

Maralee Nichols shared a precious picture of her Valentine, her baby boy who she shares with Tristan Thompson. The fitness model shared an adorable pic of her baby to her Instagram Story (via People). Even though his face wasn’t in frame, it was clear he looked adorable in his little onesie that read, “Lover Boy” in red letters. “My sweet boy,” she wrote alongside the picture.

This lovable snap comes just after news broke that the basketball player reportedly hasn’t been helping to take care of their son in any way. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” a rep for Maralee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a statement.

Maralee welcomed her little one into the world in December 2021. Even though she gave birth a little over two months ago, she hasn’t put her fitness lifestyle on hold. She revealed that she has already gotten back to her pre-partum bodyweight just nine weeks after giving birth. She has been posting updates of her fitness journey and wowing fans with her impressive figure.

Maralee’s pregnancy comes with no shortage of drama. When the fitness model first revealed Tristan was the father of her baby, he was still dating Khloe Kardashian and attempting to win her trust back after cheating on her twice before. He was forced to admit that he had slept with Maralee once– although she insists it was a multi-month affair. He was hesitant to admit he was the father though until he took a DNA test.

Once the results came in, he admitted he was the father and apologized to Khloe. Maralee spoke out via her rep about Tristan’s big reveal, noting there wasn’t any surprise on her end. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” her rep told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”