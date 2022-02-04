See Pics

Maralee Nichols Celebrates Return To Pre-Baby Weight With Gym Selfies After Giving Birth To Tristan’s Son

Just nine weeks after giving birth, Tristan Thompson’s ex-fling Maralee Nichols showed off her post-baby physique in a pair of fitted grey leggings.

Maralee Nichols is back to her pre-baby weight. Tristan Thompson‘s ex-fling, 31, took to her Instagram story to share a selfie on Friday, Feb. 4 — a mere nine weeks after giving birth to the NBA player’s third child. Maralee sported a tight pair of heather gray leggings and a cropped white sports bra as she stood in front of a large mirrored wall for the photo, keeping her face covered with her hand and phone.

“Back to my pre-baby weight,” she wrote, alongside a laughing and sweating emoji. She also posted a boomerang twirling her hair, adding, “9 weeks postpartum,” followed by a some shots of her doing various workouts and yoga poses. Her flexibility was on full display as she snapped away during the workout.

Maralee gained major attention in early December after she sued Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan for child support, alleging she was pregnant with his child — which a paternity test later confirmed. Per court documents, the Sacramento Kings player admitted to hooking up with the Texas trainer in Houston last March when he was celebrating his 30th birthday — while Maralee said the relationship was much lengthier and took place in different cities.

The 31-year-old gave birth to Tristan’s a son on Wednesday, Dec. 1 — just days after being photographed while visibly pregnant in Los Angeles. Four weeks later, a paternity test confirmed that Tristan was the father, forcing him to publicly acknowledge the news. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he penned via his IG story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He also included an apology to Khloe, with him he shares 3-year-old daughter True. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he said. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years…I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” he added. “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” In addition to True and his child with Maralee, Tristan is also father to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.