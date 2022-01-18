See Pics

Maralee Nichols Seen In 1st Public Photos With Newborn Son After Tristan Thompson Confirmed Paternity

Tristan Thompson
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Maralee Nichols pushed her and Tristan Thompson’s one-month-old son in a stroller as she ran errands.

Maralee Nichols, 31, is out and about with her baby boy since Tristan Thompson, 30, fessed up to being the little one’s father. The fitness model wore a white sweater with a black and white striped collar and black leggings as she pushed her newborn in a stroller in pics captured on Sunday, Jan. 16.  She was spotted glancing at her phone as ran errands with her one-month-old in Santa Monica.

Tristan Thompson
Maralee has had no problem bouncing back since giving birth. She showed off her fabulous post-partum body on Friday, Jan. 14 wearing a black crop top and matching leggings that had two tiny stripes running down her toned legs. She looked just as good the week before when she posed for a mirror selfie wearing a white crop, sheer pink leggings and pink and white striped thigh-high socks.

These fabulous snaps took place just days after the Sacramento Kings player made a public admission to being the father of Maralee’s son. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian
Maralee’s much-anticipated response came the following day. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements,” Maralee’s reps told HollwooodLife. 

Tristan’s first pushed back on the claims as he was dating his baby mama Khloe Kardashian at the time. The basketball player insisted the only time he and Maralee were intimate was the time she got pregnant. Maralee, however, insisted that they had a five-month affair. While sources close to Khloe told HollywoodLife that they hope she’ll move on from Tristan, Khloe hasn’t addressed the affair herself. He and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star share a three-year-old daughter named True Thompson.