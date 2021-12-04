Exclusive

Khloé Kardashian’s Friends Want Her To ‘Walk Away’ From Tristan Thompson ‘Once & For All’

Following the paternity lawsuit filed against Tristan Thompson, sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Khloé Kardashian’s friends ‘really feel for her.’

Amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, Khloé Kardashian’s friends are hoping that she’ll cut ties with her ex “once and for all.” In a suit filed on Friday, Dec. 3, Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer based in Texas, claimed that the NBA player, 30, fathered her child. With Maralee suing for child support, sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Khloé’s friends have been trying to warn her about the athlete.

“Khloé’s friends have constantly been telling her that Tristan hasn’t been faithful to her,” a source said. “She seems to believe that these women just try to be connected to the Kardashian family, be famous and/or get money from them and that’s it. She has trouble believing any of this has happened, and those close to her can’t believe it.”

Noting that the allegations are “very similar” to what happened with Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, the source added, “She thought she could control these rumors, but she needed to come to terms with it. Her friends really feel for her with what’s happening.” A second source added that the Good American founder’s friends wish she would just “walk away once and for all.”

In the court documents filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Daily Mail, Tristan confirmed that he slept with Maralee, but cast doubt over whether he is the father of her child, who was born on Friday. “Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” the doc read, with Tristan stating, “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.”

Tristan agreed to a paternity test in Texas, citing it as the only place that he and trainer slept together. HL has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment, but we have yet to hear back. The athlete currently has two children: daughter True, 3, whom he welcomed with Khloé, and son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

As for Tristan and Khloé, the two last split in June after an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2016. A source told Page Six at the time that the breakup was “amicable,” noting that the two are “on the same page with co-parenting” daughter True.