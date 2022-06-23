Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Status Now That She’s Seeing Someone New

Now that Khloe Kardashian, 37, is interested in dating again, fans can’t help but wonder what her relationship is like with her ex and father of her one child, Tristan Thompson, 31. According to an insider, she has completely moved on from Tristan, who cheated on her not once but twice, even fathering a baby with another woman when they were together. “Despite everything that went down between Khloe and Tristan on a romantic level, she will always have love for him as the father of her daughter,” a source close to the KarJenners EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Khloe has been hurt by Tristan before, but she’s moved on from the past and just wants to focus on positivity and doing what’s best for her and True,” the source continued. “It was important for Khloe to have True celebrate Father’s Day with her dad, and it will always be important to Khloe to cultivate that bond they have with each other. She has no hard feelings about Tristan and this weekend was all about True and her dad.”

Khloe and Tristan were photographed spending time with their daughter and Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, on June 18, and HL‘s insider also gave some insight into their reunion that occurred on Father’s Day itself. “Khloe and True celebrated Father’s Day with Tristan this past weekend along with several other family members. They had a nice relaxing day, took True to her dance [recital], and then went out for lunch and just spent the day as a family together,” they divulged.

Following the sweet reunion, another KarJenner insider spoke to HollywoodLife about Khloe branching out and dating again after trying to make it work several times with the NBA star. “Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim [Kardashian] hooked her up with,” the source EXCLUSIVELY divulged to HollywoodLife. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point. They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc., and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on. She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

Before the news of Khloe’s mystery man, she denied rumors that she was seeing a different NBA player. “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented under a fan post talking about how they want Khloe to be happy and treated right. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Only time will tell what will come of Khloe’s dating life. If anything, one thing is clear: Her No. 1 priority is providing a loving environment for True.