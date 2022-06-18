Khloe Kardashian Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Another NBA Star

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is not interested in dating at the moment. After celebrity news and gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi shared a direct message they received from an anonymous user that Khloe is dating “another NBA player”, fan account Kardashian Social shared the news and wrote a hopeful message. “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” they exclaimed alongside a screenshot of the Deuxmoi messages. However, Khloe was quick to shut the rumor down.

“Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented under the post. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.” Khloe, of course, shares 4-year-old daughter True, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31. She and Tristan sparked a romance in 2016 and dated on and off until breaking up for the final time in 2021 after Tristan got another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant while he was in a relationship with Khloe.

Kardashian fans finally got to see the drama unfold on the latest episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Apparently, Kim Kardashian, 41, was the first of Khloe’s sisters to find out about the paternity lawsuit Maralee filed against Tristan in late 2021 and attempted to contact Khloe multiple times directly after learning about the possibility that Tristan fathered a child with another woman. “I’m like shaking for her. My soul dies for her,” Kim said to sister Kylie Jenner, 24, while on the phone with her after unsuccessfully reaching Khloe.

Khloe watched the drama unfold alongside fans, and in a candid statement to Twitter, revealed she felt quite “uncomfortable” watching her world shatter on television. “Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life,” the Good American co-founder wrote.

Following the first season finale of The Kardashians, the episode that showed Khloe’s reaction to Tristan’s second time cheating, the mother of one took to Twitter again to express gratitude for her family. “This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” she tweeted. “We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.”

In a second tweet, she very maturely added, “Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them.” She concluded, “Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE.”