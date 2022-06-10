Khloe Kardashian Admits To Feeling ‘Uncomfortable’ Watching Tristan Cheating Drama On Show

While live-tweeting the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Khloe opened up about how it feels reliving Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal from last year.

By:
June 10, 2022 11:05AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Los Angeles, CA - Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

The latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians covered what fans have been waiting for: Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. Khloe Kardashian, 37, and her family members learned that the NBA star, 31, cheated on her (once again) and got another woman (Maralee Nichols) pregnant. In real time, Khloe live-tweeted the episode and admitted to her followers that she feels “uncomfortable” watching the drama with Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True, 4, play out on national television.

Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life,” the Good American co-founder wrote. 

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala (Photo: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

KoKo received lots of love on social media as she was forced to relive Tristan’s betrayal. One fan told Khloe that she’s “a beautiful soul inside and out” and deserves “all the happiness in the world.” The reality star replied, “What a sweet and loving tweet! Thank you so much for your beautifully kind words! Sending you so much love and an abundance of blessings.”

Kim Kardashian was the first of Khloe’s relatives to learn of Tristan’s cheating scandal. She frantically tried to call Khloe, who wasn’t awake yet, so instead she spoke to sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on a three-way phone call. Khloe’s siblings expressed outrage over what Tristan did, especially since this wasn’t the first time he cheated on Khloe. Just as the episode ended, Khloe called Kim back and asked, “What the f*** is this?” in reference to the Daily Mail story.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson (Photo: BACKGRID)

As fans know, Tristan eventually confirmed that he did father Maralee’s baby. Maralee gave birth to a son, Theo, on December 1, and it appears that Tristan has no relationship with his youngest child. Khloe dumped Tristan for good over the scandal, though they continue to co-parent their daughter True.

Khloe has opened up about the drama with Tristan since everything went down. During her interview on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she called it “offensive” that she learned about the paternity scandal from the press like the rest of the world did. “All of it is f***ed up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on ‘Daily Mail?’ That would be nice,” she said.

In that same interview, Khloe briefly defended her ex and said that “there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those because they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I.” She did, however, note that Tristan’s “not a good partner” to her and that they’re solely focused on co-parenting.

