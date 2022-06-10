Khloe Kardashian Admits To Feeling ‘Uncomfortable’ Watching Tristan Cheating Drama On Show

The latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians covered what fans have been waiting for: Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. Khloe Kardashian, 37, and her family members learned that the NBA star, 31, cheated on her (once again) and got another woman (Maralee Nichols) pregnant. In real time, Khloe live-tweeted the episode and admitted to her followers that she feels “uncomfortable” watching the drama with Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True, 4, play out on national television.

“Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life,” the Good American co-founder wrote.

Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

KoKo received lots of love on social media as she was forced to relive Tristan’s betrayal. One fan told Khloe that she’s “a beautiful soul inside and out” and deserves “all the happiness in the world.” The reality star replied, “What a sweet and loving tweet! Thank you so much for your beautifully kind words! Sending you so much love and an abundance of blessings.”

Kim Kardashian was the first of Khloe’s relatives to learn of Tristan’s cheating scandal. She frantically tried to call Khloe, who wasn’t awake yet, so instead she spoke to sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on a three-way phone call. Khloe’s siblings expressed outrage over what Tristan did, especially since this wasn’t the first time he cheated on Khloe. Just as the episode ended, Khloe called Kim back and asked, “What the f*** is this?” in reference to the Daily Mail story.

As fans know, Tristan eventually confirmed that he did father Maralee’s baby. Maralee gave birth to a son, Theo, on December 1, and it appears that Tristan has no relationship with his youngest child. Khloe dumped Tristan for good over the scandal, though they continue to co-parent their daughter True.

Khloe has opened up about the drama with Tristan since everything went down. During her interview on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she called it “offensive” that she learned about the paternity scandal from the press like the rest of the world did. “All of it is f***ed up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on ‘Daily Mail?’ That would be nice,” she said.

In that same interview, Khloe briefly defended her ex and said that “there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those because they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I.” She did, however, note that Tristan’s “not a good partner” to her and that they’re solely focused on co-parenting.