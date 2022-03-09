Interview

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Tristan’s Paternity Drama: ‘It’s Not A Fun Thing To Talk About’

khloe kardashian, tristan thompson
Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles.
Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together.
Khloe said that the upcoming Kardashians reality series on Hulu will give more insight into everything surrounding her relationship with Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, finally spoke out about her feelings on the recent drama surrounding her ex Tristan Thompson, 30, and him having a child with another woman in a new interview with Variety, published on Wednesday March 9. Unsurprisingly, Khloe admitted that the drama with Tristan isn’t her favorite subject to discuss, even if it’s an integral part of her personal “journey.”

While the upcoming Kardashians reality show on Hulu will undoubtedly reveal more details about Khloe’s feelings during the whole situation, the reality star shared that it was still important to show. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she told Variety. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Khloe said that the paternity scandal with Tristan is ‘not fun to talk about’ in a new interview. (Shutterstock)

Back in December, Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan had fathered a child with her, and a paternity test in January revealed that he was, indeed, the dad. After sharing the results, the Chicago Bulls star penned an emotional apology to Khloe, who he shares his daughter True with. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

Since the paternity scandal first broke, Tristan has showed that he’s been doing some soul searching and trying to better himself, but Khloe has dropped hints at how hurt she was by the drama, both after Maralee’s first claims and after the drama. After a fan called her out for seeming unimpressed at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, Khloe asked for them not to over analyze and said that she was “barely in my own body right now.”

Khloe spoke about the drama in an interview alongside her family for ‘Variety.’ (Greg Swales for Variety)

Since the scandal, Maralee has also accused Tristan of not being there enough for their son. A representative for her released a statement, claiming that the NBA star had yet to even meet his son. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son.  He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the statement said.

 