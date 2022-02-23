Maralee Nichols Reveals Baby’s Name & Why Tristan Thompson Was Left Off Birth Certificate

Maralee Nichols is sharing her new baby’s name and explaining why the father, Tristan Thompson, was kept off the birth certificate.

After making headlines for welcoming Tristan Thompson‘s son in December 2021, Maralee Nichols, 31, is sharing more about her newborn and the details of his birth. Her rep gave the following statement to HollywoodLife, revealing the child’s name for the first time to the public:

“Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’ I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing. Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

It looks like Maralee is ready to live her best life with her newfound little one! In addition, she’s been showing of her figure in social media photos and has shared she “loves” her body the way it is — no extreme measures taken to be the perfect size post-baby.

“I didn’t feel pressure to bounce back after birth, I wanted to give my body a break,” the beauty told Us Weekly on Feb. 16. “I know that bouncing back can take time and it’s different for everyone.”

“I definitely think that my eating habits play a huge factor with me staying in shape,” she shared while also revealing she gained 30 pounds during her pregnancy. “I started going to a nutritionist about seven years ago when I used to do fitness competitions and changed my eating habits. A lot of people think that the less you eat the more weight you will lose but I actually eat about five times a day; breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a snack in between each. … I also think staying active while pregnant and eating healthy throughout helped me bounce back quicker along with breast-feeding.”

When Maralee isn’t working hard on keeping herself healthy, she’s trying to avoid some difficult conversations about her baby’s father. She recently spoke out about Tristan, 30, and how he’s done “nothing to support” their son since finding out he was the father in Jan. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” a rep for Maralee told HollywoodLife in a statement.