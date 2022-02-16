Maralee Nichols Says She ‘Loves’ Her Mom-Bod 11 Weeks After Giving Birth

Maralee Nichols revealed that she ‘didn’t feel pressure to bounce back’ after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s baby in Dec., in a new open and honest interview.

Maralee Nichols, 31, is embracing her post-baby body. The fitness instructor, who has recently made a lot of headlines for welcoming Tristan Thompson‘s son Angelou in Dec. 2021, has been showing off her figure in social media photos and admitted she “loves” her body just the way it is.

“I didn’t feel pressure to bounce back after birth, I wanted to give my body a break,” the beauty told Us Weekly on Feb. 16. “I know that bouncing back can take time and it’s different for everyone.”

“Being pregnant made me realize how amazing women’s bodies are, to be able to nourish and deliver a baby. Pregnancy causes many changes in your body and although I don’t think my body will ever be exactly the way it was pre-pregnancy; I love my mom bod.”

Earlier this month, Maralee shared that she had already reached her pre-baby weight and she further explained to Us Weekly how she did it.

“I definitely think that my eating habits play a huge factor with me staying in shape,” she shared while also revealing she gained 30 pounds during her pregnancy. “I started going to a nutritionist about seven years ago when I used to do fitness competitions and changed my eating habits. A lot of people think that the less you eat the more weight you will lose but I actually eat about five times a day; breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a snack in between each. … I also think staying active while pregnant and eating healthy throughout helped me bounce back quicker along with breast-feeding.”

“During my pregnancy, I worked out with either weights or cardio several days a week and did prenatal yoga 1-2 days a week,” she continued. “I work out when I can and listen to my body, it’s all about balance. If I am tired, I rest. I go to the gym when I can but I also have weights and a yoga mat at home so I can do workouts in my free time or when my son is napping.”

When Maralee isn’t working hard on keeping herself healthy, she’s battling reports about the father of her baby. She recently spoke out about Tristan and how he’s done “nothing to support” their son since finding out he was the father in Jan. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” a rep for Maralee told HollywoodLife in a statement.

The statement is quite the contrast to what Tristan said on social media after the news about his new son, who was conceived when he was still romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian, broke. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”