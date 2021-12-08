Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Barely In’ Her ‘Own Body’ Amid Tristan Thompson Baby Drama

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
NBC/ Brian To/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star asked fans not to read too much into her facial expressions, as the paternity drama with Tristan Thompson goes on.

Khloe Kardashian37, responded to a fan on Twitter, who said that she looked like she didn’t care, while Halle Berry was onstage at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday December 7. Khloe’s tweet was very complimentary to the 55-year-old actress, while giving a glimpse into how she’s been feeling lately, as drama surrounding Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ claims that he’s the father of her newborn baby. She asked fans to not over-analyze too much in the December 8 tweet.

Khloe dazzled the PCAs in a sparkling silver dress. (NBC)

Maralee had a baby boy on Thursday December 2, and she filed court documents, claiming that Tristan was the father. While the 30-year-old NBA player admitted to having sex with Maralee, he also requested a paternity test. An alleged text from Tristan was released, where the player supposedly offered her $75,000 to drop the paternity suit.

While the drama continues, Khloe attended the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, and someone felt like the reality star didn’t look impressed while Halle Berry accepted the “People’s Icon” award. Another fan accused her of being “jealous” of Halle and having “body dysmorphia.” Khloe seemed apologetic that her look was misconstrued. “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented,” she wrote.

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Hottest Post-Breakup Outfits -- Photos

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian steps out in a black snakeskin ensemble for lunch at Malibu Farm Pier Cafe in Malibu. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Oct 2019

Even though Khloe didn’t address the drama directly, she did say that he hasn’t felt like herself, and asked fans to not make accusations against her. “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now,” she tweeted. “Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Khloe said she felt out of body in a tweet, amid the drama with Tristan. (NBC/ Brian To/Shutterstock)

As all the confusion continues, a source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife that Khloe’s relationship with Tristan was “done,” and she doesn’t see the possibility of them getting back together. “He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True and she is not going to prevent him from doing this. But as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him, not after this,” the source said