Halle Berry Rocks Sparkly Low-Plunging Jumpsuit At People’s Choice Awards — Photo

Halle Berry looked positively gorgeous at Tuesday’s ‘People’s Choice Awards,’ stunning in a black sequined zip-up jumpsuit look and getting ready to accept the ceremony’s ‘People’s Icon’ award.

Plenty of stars turned out for the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with actress Halle Berry stunning in a sparkly black jumpsuit outfit as she showed up to the awards. The 55-year-old actress, who’s known to dominate the red carpet, dazzled in the zip-up look, which included a plunging neckline and metallic heels.

The Monster’s Ball star was also gearing up to be presented the “People’s Icon” award at the event and wore her long hair up into a high bun with some strands stylishly hanging down. She topped off the look with earrings and a big smile.

Halle is known for her knockout looks. The mother-of-two showed off her exceptional beauty in a Dec. 4 Instagram post as she transformed into Cleopatra for the latest Caesar’s Palace Sportsbook commercial. Halle shared a short clip of the stunning makeover with the caption, “…she bad” as the hit song “Have Mercy” by Chloe played in the background.

The Bruised director was seen in the video having her mascara and complex eye makeup put on in an Egyptian style with her eyebrows also getting bejeweled. A montage of bracelets, rings, and other beautiful accessories are shown, with a final shot revealing an ornate head piece getting crowned on Halle’s head.

Halle also recently rocked a sheer, sexy top while out on a date with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, 51. The Ohio-born beauty looked stunning in a sheer-patterned black top and matching tie, pairing the look with baggy silver pants covering her fishnet leggings and reaching just above her leather heels. Halle also stayed warm in the East Coast weather, sporting a cozy black coat over the sexy look.