Tristan Thompson Shares Message About Facing ‘Demons’ After Cheating On Khloe Again
Tristan Thompson shares a mysterious message on his Instagram stories after details of his paternity scandal continue to dominate headlines.
On the heels of his paternity scandal, Tristan Thompson is speaking out on his Instagram stories with a cryptic message. “Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote on the social media platform on Friday, Jan. 21. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”
In early December, news broke about Tristan fathering a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols. Tristan initially disputed his being the father, but tests revealed his paternity, further confirming his sexual relationship with Maralee at the time he was dating Khloe Kardashian.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” Tristan continued, apologizing publicly to Khloe, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” the NBA star wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Despite his apologies, sources have revealed that Khloe is ready to move on for good. “It took a lot for Khloé to get back with Tristan,” an insider told PEOPLE on Jan. 20. “They had such amazing family time during the lockdown. Khloé really believed that Tristan had changed.”
The source continued, “They were moving ahead with trying for a second baby. They were talking about moving in together permanently. Tristan even sold his LA house. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. To find out that it was all a lie, was shocking to her. She is still struggling with it.”