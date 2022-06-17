Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama Was Painful But ‘We All Deserve Forgiveness’

The season finale of The Kardashians had Khloe Kardashian in her feelings… and rightfully so! The Good American co-founder, 37, got candid while tweeting about the show’s last episode of its inaugural season on June 15, which featured her reaction to finding out about then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test/cheating scandal. Khloe, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with the NBA star, admitted it was “tough” to watch, but told her 30 million followers that all the drama was a “teachable lesson.”

This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply. ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2022

Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2022

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” Khloe tweeted, showing off her poise and maturity in the face of adversity. “We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.”

She quickly followed up by sharing, “Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them.” In another sign of her “glass half full” optimism, Khloe concluded, “Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE”

The candid responses came as no surprise to her fans, as the gorgeous TV host and fashion designer had prepped them for what was to come before live-tweeting the show by previously posting, “I will watch and tweet with you guys unless I start feeling weird. I want everything to come from a place of honesty but kindness as well. Let’s try to be kind to everyone please.”

While it appears the paternity drama, which resulted in Tristan getting another woman (Maralee Nichols) pregnant while he was dating Khloe, has ended Khloe and Tristan’s romance for good, the reality star is adamant Tristan stays in her life for True’s sake. Tristan, for his part, is focused on the next step in his life and how to include Khloe and True. “When it comes to Khloe, he knows that he probably will not be getting another chance with her ever again, so he has to figure out how to be the best father he can be and the best co-parent he can be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lots of soul searching in the next few months for Tristan. He has to grow up fast and catch up to the life he has created for himself — both the bad and the good.”