Khloe Kardashian ‘Casually’ Dating A Mystery Man That Kim Set Her Up With

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is back in the dating game, according to multiple sources. The former girlfriend of Tristan Thompson is “casually dating” someone that she met through her sister Kim Kardashian, but it isn’t serious and therefore, she’s “not ready” to go public with it yet. The mother-of-one also doesn’t want to “put any pressure” on the potential serious relationship “so early on.”

“Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim hooked her up with,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point. They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on. She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

Another source revealed that Khloe’s sisters, who also include Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, have been encouraging her to date so she can find love again. “Khloe’s sisters have all been pushing her to get back out there, they want her to meet someone,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Kim has set her up with someone but it’s way too soon to put any label on it. And he isn’t the only guy trying to get her attention right now. Her phone has been blowing up and of course she enjoys all the attention, it’s great to have the validation, to feel wanted.”

“But she’s telling friends that she really doesn’t care all that much right now, her life, and her heart, is so full already, the insider continued. “She’s at a very content place in her life and it shows. She’s got this glowing confidence, she looks incredible and you can tell she feels great too.”



Despite our sources’ claims, Khloe recently denied she was dating anyone when fans speculated she was romantically seeing an “NBA player.” She took to social media to answer the rumors. “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented under a post about the rumor. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Khloe’s new dating journey comes after she had a very public on and off relationship with Tristan since 2016. The former lovebirds share a four-year-old daughter, True, together and have remained friendly while co-parenting despite Tristan’s multiple cheating scandals, including one that led to a pregnancy while he was still with Khloe. Their relationship struggles were captured on camera for both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.