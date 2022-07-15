Khloe Kardashian’s New Romance Isn’t A ‘Priority’ As She Preps For 2nd Baby With Tristan Thompson

There have been several huge developments in Khloe Kardashian‘s life lately. First, in late June, the 38-year-old Good American founder was reported to be dating a mystery man that she met through sister Kim Kardashian, which HollywoodLife confirmed via several sources. Then, it was confirmed on July 13 that she is expecting a baby via surrogate with her former partner and daughter to 4-year-old True Thompson, Tristan Thompson. While fans were elated to see Khloe getting back into the dating world following her very tumultuous relationship with the 31-year-old NBA star — which involved two cheating scandals on Tristan’s part — Khloe is not focused on that aspect of her life as she gets ready to welcome her second child, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.

“Khloe truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career.”

The source then confirmed that the former Revenge Body host did try dating again, which gave her hope for the future. “She isn’t giving up on men, or anything like that. She knows that there is someone out there that will not ever want to cheat on her and will want the same things she wants,” they explained. “Dipping her hand in the dating pond showed her that she is more than a catch and that she really can feel attraction to someone again and experience affection with someone. It’s something she had forgotten.”

View Related Gallery True Thompson: Pics Of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Daughter *EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Another insider gave insight into the complications of dating again for Khloe as the due date for her new little one approached. “Khloe’s beyond excited about the baby, so it’s been very hard for her to keep the news to herself — especially when people have been pushing her to get out and date and questioning why she wasn’t throwing herself into finding a new man,” they noted. “She couldn’t exactly share the real reason, that she’s about to welcome a new baby and that’s pretty much all she cares about.”

Khloe’s baby news came just days after HollywoodLife revealed that Khloe’s family was elated she was prioritizing herself and giving love another chance. “Kim and Kourtney [Kardashian] have always been Khloe’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in. They’re tired of seeing her being treated poorly and want her to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives, because she deserves the world,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Plus, another source said that Kim has tried to push Khloe out of her “comfort zone” and “convinced her to try something different.”

At the moment, Khloe is the only single KarJenner sister, as Kim is dating Pete Davidson, Kourtney recently married Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner is happily with Travis Scott, and Kendall Jenner has seemingly rekindled her romance with NBA player Devin Booker. Hopefully, when the time is right, Khloe can find someone who makes her and her kids feel like the royalty they are!