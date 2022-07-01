Khloe Kardashian’s Family ‘Happy’ & ‘Supportive’ She’s Dating Again: ‘She Deserves The World’

Khloe Kardashian is back on the market, and the entire Kardashian family are happy to see her getting back out there! A source revealed to HollywoodLIfe EXCLUSIVELY that the 38-year-old reality star’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, and sisters Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 43, have been glad that she’s been dipping her toes back into the dating world and only want what’s best for her, after reports that she started dating again in June.

The insider revealed that the family is feeling “so happy” for Khloe, especially her sisters, who really want to see her find the perfect person. “Kim and Kourtney have always been Khloe’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in. They’re tired of seeing her being treated poorly and want her to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives, because she deserves the world,” they said. “Kris is very protective of Khloe and wants to make sure she’s finds someone that treats her, and True, with complete respect.”

Other than her family supporting her, everything is going really well for Khloe, including her business ventures and co-parenting relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson. “Khloe is looking and feeling better than ever and sees nothing wrong in dating again,” the insider told HL. “The only thing she’s still looking for is the perfect partner to share her life with.”

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian's Hottest Post-Breakup Outfits: Photos Khloe Kardashian is spotted leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood along with Kylie Jenner. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455783_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] *EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Khloe Kardashian rocks double denim as she exits Nobu with friends. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Another source close to the family revealed that her big sister helped her get outside of her “comfort zone” when it comes to dating. “Kim convinced her to try something different because what she has been trying clearly is not working,” they said. ” She needs a man who treats her like the beautiful Goddess that she is and she needs a man who will not want to be with anyone else when they tell her I love you.”

After all the drama with Tristan, a source had revealed to HollywoodLife that Khloe was seeing someone new, although still considering herself single, back in June. Even if she’s still searching, it seems like everything is going really well for the reality star!