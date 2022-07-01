Khloe Kardashian’s Family ‘Happy’ & ‘Supportive’ She’s Dating Again: ‘She Deserves The World’

The reality star has her whole family's support as she steps back into the dating world, months after all the drama unfolded with her ex Tristan Thompson.

By:
, ,
July 1, 2022 10:27AM EDT
khloe kardashian
View gallery
Khloe Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022
Khloe KardashianHulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022
Khloe Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022
Image Credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Khloe Kardashian is back on the market, and the entire Kardashian family are happy to see her getting back out there! A source revealed to HollywoodLIfe EXCLUSIVELY that the 38-year-old reality star’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, and sisters Kim41, and Kourtney43, have been glad that she’s been dipping her toes back into the dating world and only want what’s best for her, after reports that she started dating again in June.

The insider revealed that the family is feeling “so happy” for Khloe, especially her sisters, who really want to see her find the perfect person. “Kim and Kourtney have always been Khloe’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in. They’re tired of seeing her being treated poorly and want her to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives, because she deserves the world,” they said. “Kris is very protective of Khloe and wants to make sure she’s finds someone that treats her, and True, with complete respect.”

Khloe’s family are so ‘supportive’ of her as she starts dating again. (RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Other than her family supporting her, everything is going really well for Khloe, including her business ventures and co-parenting relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson“Khloe is looking and feeling better than ever and sees nothing wrong in dating again,” the insider told HL. “The only thing she’s still looking for is the perfect partner to share her life with.”

Another source close to the family revealed that her big sister helped her get outside of her “comfort zone” when it comes to dating. “Kim convinced her to try something different because what she has been trying clearly is not working,” they said. ” She needs a man who treats her like the beautiful Goddess that she is and she needs a man who will not want to be with anyone else when they tell her I love you.”

Khoe is dating again, months after all the drama with her ex Tristan. (MEGA)

After all the drama with Tristan, a source had revealed to HollywoodLife that Khloe was seeing someone new, although still considering herself single, back in June. Even if she’s still searching, it seems like everything is going really well for the reality star!

More From Our Partners

ad