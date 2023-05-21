Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Name Appears To Be Confirmed by Khloe’s BFF Malika

Khloe Kardashian has yet to confirm anything about her son's name, other than the first initial 'T' -- which appears to coincide with reports about what it is.

May 21, 2023 11:49AM EDT
The name of Khloe Kardashian‘s son appears to have been inadvertently confirmed by her longtime best friend Malika Haqq. The apparent confirmation came in a comment on Instagram of Khloe holding her baby boy, who turns one years old this summer. “Go Tate!” Malika, 40, wrote in the comments, which coincides with reports that his name is Tatum Robert Thompson. If his middle name is indeed Robert the reference is, of course, to Khloe’s late father Robert Kardashian Sr. — also the namesake of her younger brother Rob Kardashian, 36.

The Good American founder recently teased that her son with ex Tristan Thompson has a “T” name just like her daughter True, 5 — but didn’t give any further information to Jennifer Hudson on her talk show. “I think it will start with a T, yeah — it will start with a T!” she said during the interview that aired in April. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, so at first he didn’t have a name — but then he got a name,” she added of the child she welcomed via surrogate.

Malika Haqq appeared to confirm that the name of Khloe’s son is Tate via Instagram. (Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

During the conversation, Khloe also explained why, exactly, she was waiting so long to confirm his name publicly — and it turns out Hulu is to blame. The Kardashian-Jenner clan debuted their new reality series on the Disney-owned streamer last year after a milestone 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! “But then I was waiting for the premiere of our show but I didn’t know it was this far out — so if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed,” Khloe also said.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son via surrogate. (SplashNews)

This isn’t the first time that Khloe dropped a “T” hint, as she also mentioned she was going in that direction to mom Kris Jenner in an episode last season. “It is gonna start with a ‘T,’” the reality icon gushed to her momager. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at,” she added. The “T” runs in the family!

Season three of the show begins on May 25, so fans won’t have to wait too long for the official confirmation of the baby boy’s name!

