Kim Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands With Kourtney After Fight On New ‘Kardashians’ Season

After filming one of the most 'frustrating' seasons of television with her family, Kim Kardashian gave an update on whether she and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, are on good terms.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 16, 2023 11:17AM EDT
View gallery
Headturner Kim Kardashian sports long neon green tresses as she and pal Larsa Pippen drive through Miami Beach in a white Ferrari before swapping the car for a green Lamborghini, on Thursday (august 16). The reality TV megastar showed off her famous curves in a skintight metallic minidress as she left her upscale hotel to have dinner at celebrity hotspot Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive before getting into a green Lamborghini and driving off to Story night club in South Beach. Keeping close to Kim was a team of bodyguards including her sister Kylie Jenner's former security detail Tim Chung, who hit the headlines amid fan speculation he was baby Stormy's father. *Dress ? Atsuko Kudo - ?200 *Shoes ? Yeezy - ?440 Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5016676 160818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
kim kardashian leaves craigs in LA, CA Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5015255 100818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: NBC

Heading into the May 25 premiere of the new season of The Kardashians, fans have one question: are Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian good? In the trailer for season 3 of the Hulu series, Kourt, 44, accused Kim, 42, of using her wedding with Travis Barker as a “business opportunity,” leaving tension and hurt feelings in the wake. “This season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with [my] family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before,” Kim said during the May 16 episode of TODAY about the new slate of shows.

With that said, are Kim and Kourt good? “We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised,” said Kim. “But, I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable. Because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences. I’m proud we’re still so open and driven to share so much.”

“When we signed up for this we wanted to always be super open and honest,” said Kim during the interview. “There’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and other people really want to open up and share way more. I’m just so blessed that there are so many of us that we can always respect each other’s space.

While speaking with Savannah Guthrie, Kim revealed how conflicts within the KarJenners go through cycles. “You film it, then months later, we think we’re good, and we make up. Then, you edit it. And then, I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back. The tension rises all again. Then, you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions. … I like to look at it as therapy.”

NBC)

“At the end of the day, we still love sharing our life, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” she adds.

In the trailer for season 3, s Kendall Jenner tells Kim how Kourtney felt “like her wedding vibes were like stripped from her.” Kim is left “really confused how this narrative came into [Kourt’s] head. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.” However, Kendall and Kylie Jenner refuse to take sides, as they see how both of their older sisters have a point.

As to what happened and how these two make peace, fans must tune in to The Kardashians when it premieres on May 25.

More From Our Partners

ad