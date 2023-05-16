Kim Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands With Kourtney After Fight On New ‘Kardashians’ Season

Heading into the May 25 premiere of the new season of The Kardashians, fans have one question: are Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian good? In the trailer for season 3 of the Hulu series, Kourt, 44, accused Kim, 42, of using her wedding with Travis Barker as a “business opportunity,” leaving tension and hurt feelings in the wake. “This season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with [my] family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before,” Kim said during the May 16 episode of TODAY about the new slate of shows.

This morning, @KimKardashian joins TODAY live for the opening of her @Skims pop-up shop! She talks about how the brand has exceeded her expectations, what’s coming in season 3 of @kardashianshulu, and the grades she got in her midterms. pic.twitter.com/TU2rZaCXaP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 16, 2023

With that said, are Kim and Kourt good? “We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised,” said Kim. “But, I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable. Because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences. I’m proud we’re still so open and driven to share so much.”

“When we signed up for this we wanted to always be super open and honest,” said Kim during the interview. “There’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and other people really want to open up and share way more. I’m just so blessed that there are so many of us that we can always respect each other’s space.

While speaking with Savannah Guthrie, Kim revealed how conflicts within the KarJenners go through cycles. “You film it, then months later, we think we’re good, and we make up. Then, you edit it. And then, I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back. The tension rises all again. Then, you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions. … I like to look at it as therapy.”

“At the end of the day, we still love sharing our life, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” she adds.

In the trailer for season 3, s Kendall Jenner tells Kim how Kourtney felt “like her wedding vibes were like stripped from her.” Kim is left “really confused how this narrative came into [Kourt’s] head. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.” However, Kendall and Kylie Jenner refuse to take sides, as they see how both of their older sisters have a point.

As to what happened and how these two make peace, fans must tune in to The Kardashians when it premieres on May 25.