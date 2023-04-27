Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim Of Using Her Wedding As A ‘Business Opportunity’ In ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Looks like another Kourtney and Kim feud is in our midst. In 'The Kardashians' season 3 trailer, Kourtney feels like her 'wedding vibes' were 'stripped from her' because of Kim.

Image Credit: Enrico Di Virgilio /Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The Kardashians season 3 is diving into the behind-the-scenes drama revolving around Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney says about Kim Kardashian in The Kardashians season 3 trailer.

The trailer features Kendall Jenner talking to Kim about how Kourtney is feeling. “She felt like her wedding vibes were like stripped from her,” Kendall says. Kim doesn’t understand why Kourtney feels this way. “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” she says. “I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.” Kendall and Kylie Jenner refuse to take sides with their sisters.

But Kourtney’s not just going to ignore her feelings. “People think it’s a misunderstanding, it’s not. It’s who she is to her core,” Kourtney says about Kim.

Kourtney and Travis got married in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022. The KarJenners were decked out in Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony. Kourtney wore a white lace and satin corset mini dress for the official ceremony, along with a sweeping veil that was hand-embroidered. Kim looked stunning in a black lace gown. Prior to their lavish wedding, Kourtney and Travis had a private ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after their wedding. (Enrico Di Virgilio/BACKGRID)

Kim and Kourtney have a history of feuding. They infamously got into a physical fight in Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 after Kim accused Kourtney of not working hard. The tension between them had been simmering after Kourtney wanted to take a step back from KUWTK.

“You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f**k you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f**k up! Change the narrative in your mind! I work my f***ing a** off,” Kourtney told Kim before things got physical.

The Kardashians season 3 will premiere May 25 on Hulu. New episodes will drop every Thursday.

