Kim Kardashian Rocks Sheer Black Lace Dress For Travis & Kourtney’s Italian Wedding: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely incredible at big sis Kourtney’s wedding! The makeup mogul arrived in style to help celebrate Kourtney and Travis Barker’s big day taking place in Italy on May 22 with daughter North, 8, as her date. The KKW Beauty founder opted for a long black lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana featuring a straight cut and long sleeves. In true D&G fashion, she added a dramatic cross choker necklace around her neck. Her dramatic glam was on point with the dress, paired with a relaxed up-do for a ’90s vibe.

North echoed the religious-inspired theme of her mom’s ensemble, wearing another cassock style black look for the nuptials. She was spotted holding Kim’s hand as they descended down a staircase, showing off her stacked rings and D&G purse. The 8-year-old walked alongside cousin Reign, 7, who served as ring bearer for the ceremony.

Kim appeared solo for Kourt and Travis’ big day, as her boyfriend Pete Davidson was back in the states for his final appearance on Saturday Night Live. Even without her famous boyfriend, however, Kim made quite the impression in Italy ahead of the wedding, as she rocked an incredible sheer dress while holding hands with her daughter North, 8, to board a $14 million yacht owned by Dolce & Gabanna on Saturday, May 21. Later, she treated North and her niece Penelope, 9, to some gelato while donning a gray corset style top and matching boot cut pants.

Meanwhile, the lavish ceremony was the third wedding for Kourtney and Travis. The superstar couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, where only Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance. They also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3 following Travis’ performance at the show. However, that wedding, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

The trifecta of nuptials comes after Kourtney and Travis took their relationship from plutonic to romantic back in 2020. A year later, Travis popped the question to Kourtney on a gorgeous beach. Since then, they have been trying to add a new family member to the mix, with a recent episode of The Kardashians showing the couple in the aftermath of an unsuccessful embryo fertilization. However, Kourt and Travis aren’t giving up on having a little one to call their own anytime soon.