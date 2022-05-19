Kourtney Kardashian Admits A ‘Blended Family’ With Travis Barker Is All She Could ‘Ever Want’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying hard to have a baby of their own on this season of The Kardashians, and they already have incredible bonds with each other’s children from previous relationships. “I love the idea of a blended family,” Kourtney gushed on the show’s May 19 episode. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Travis has two children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler. He also has an extremely close relationship with his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, who Shanna had from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Kourtney has three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex, Scott Disick. On The Kardashians, the whole family got together for dinner at Kourtney’s house and showed off how well they all get along.

“Travis is really an amazing father,” Kourtney continued. “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.” Kourtney and Travis live in the same neighborhood and have been close friends for years, so their kids knew each other for quite some time before the two got together romantically in Oct. 2020.

The episode also featured Kourtney and Travis returning to their fertility doctor for another ultrasound after their previous egg retrieval did not make it to the embryo stage. The ultrasound revealed a healthy-looking follicle. “The fertility journey…Travis and I just stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do,” Kourtney explained. “It’s nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that. But we’re just waiting to hear the final thoughts from [th doctor] when he receive my bloodwork and really gets to look at the follicles.”

Kourtney and Travis have been open about their desire to have a baby together. They have not shared any real-time updates about their fertility journey, but they did take another big step in their relationship earlier this week when they tied the knot in Santa Barbara! The two are reportedly having a bigger wedding in Italy sometime in the coming weeks, as well.