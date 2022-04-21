Kourtney Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Grateful’ Her Kids Finally See Her In A ‘Loving’ Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian loves that her 3 kids are now witnessing their mom in a 'loving, affectionate relationship' for the first time in their lives.

April 21, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not afraid whatsoever to show off the love they have for each other. In the April 21 episode of The Kardashians, the couple goes to look at a house in Malibu to possibly buy since they currently live in separate houses a block away from each other.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on 'The Kardashians.'

During their tour, Kourtney and Travis take a break and go sit outside together. Kourtney straddles Travis in front of the realtor. They embrace all the PDA no matter where they are.

“Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I’m actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven’t seen that their whole lives,” Kourtney says.

Kourtney has 3 kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with ex Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott were together from 2005 to 2015. There were plenty of highs and lows in their relationship, which was vastly different from the one Kourtney and Travis have now. Scott and Kourtney never showed the kinds of PDA that Kourtney and Travis do.

Kourtney brings up how haters were slamming her and Travis for their Disneyland PDA. “I just think people have trouble understanding how people can be so in love and affectionate ’cause they’re f**king miserable, that’s why,” Travis tells Kourtney.

Later in the episode, Kourtney opens up about how she and Travis want to have a baby together. They’ve started to explore IVF, but Kourtney admits it hasn’t been the most “amazing experience” for her. Kourtney reveals to Kris Jenner that the medication that she’s been put on has thrown her “into menopause.” She also admits that the medication has caused depression.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kissing at the Grammys.

“I think that we want it so badly because we want to make something together,” Kourtney tells Kris about having a baby with Travis. Kris remains positive and believes that a year from now Kourtney and Travis will have their baby. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.

