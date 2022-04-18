Travis Barker Hilariously Responds To Critic Who Made Fun Of His & Kourtney’s PDA

Travis Barker was called out for his frequent PDA with Kourtney Kardashian, so he proceeded to defend his woman with an epic clap back and the middle finger emoji.

By:
April 18, 2022 10:35AM EDT
Travis Barker
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian dresses down as she steps out to pick up green smoothies with Travis Barker in L.A. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785e) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Image Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Travis Barker, 46, didn’t let a critical comment about his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship go. After the Blink-182 drummer posted workout photos on April 16,  Instagram user tommywalnutz brought up Travis’ frequent PDA with The Kardashians star, 43. “No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking,” the fan commented.

Travis didn’t appreciate the comment and he delivered an epic response to defend his lovey-dovey romance with Kourtney. “Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée,” he said, adding the middle finger emoji to complete his clap back.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Ever since they started dating in 2020, Travis and Kourtney have not been able to keep their hands off each other in public. Their PDA is a recurring joke on the Kardashian family’s new Hulu series. “Kravis” also showcased their beautiful love for one another at their October engagement, where Travis popped the question in a romantic beach setting. The couple recently had an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, but since they didn’t have a marriage license with them, they’re still not legally married.

Aside from wedding planning, Kourtney and Travis are also working on expanding their family. Teasers for The Kardashians have shown the couple undergoing IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatment in hopes of having a baby together. Currently, Kourtney is a mother to Penelope, 9, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, all with longtime ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, has 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also very close with his 23-year-old stepdaughter Ariana De La Hoya.

“Kourtney and Travis are digging their blended family,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney has developed a bond with Travis’s kids and is starting to treat them like her own.”

More From Our Partners

ad