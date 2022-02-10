Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker By Wearing Vintage Blink-182 Shirt On Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star rocked a classic t-shirt from her fiancé’s band while they headed out for dinner in Los Angeles.

While it may have been a very long time since their “First Date,” Kourtney Kardashian is still a huge fan of her fiancé Travis Barker‘s classic pop-punk band Blink-182. The 42-year-old reality star rocked a white t-shirt with an old photo of the band while she and Travis, 46, went out for a dinner date with her son Mason, 12, to Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Tuesday February 8.

The Poosh founder’s t-shirt was a plain white design with a picture of the band’s three members from the classic lineup. In the old photo, Travis posed alongside Blink bassist Mark Hoppus and original singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge. The vintage shirt was a sweet way to show her support for the beloved band. Similarly Travis also wore a white t-shirt from the brand Local Authority. It featured two hands shaking and said “Don’t Trust Anyone.” He also sported a pair of white denim jeans with black and white photos patched on, and he rocked a chain necklace with a lock for a charm.

Since getting engaged back in October 2021, Travis and Kourtney couldn’t seem more in love with each other. During another one of their February date nights, Kourtney celebrated her “ride or die” future husband, when she posted a series of photos of the pair going out for a romantic evening in Travis’ Ford Bronco.

While the couple’s wedding plans haven’t been revealed yet, it’ll definitely be a beautiful ceremony for the two. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney was “heavily relying” on her sisters and mom in planning her wedding. “Kourtney wants to elicit their help and advice on every aspect including the dress, venue, décor, lighting, flowers, etc. She knows they all have impeccable taste and she completely trusts that they know her well enough to know what she’s looking for,” they said. “Kourtney absolutely has a vision, but she’s counting on Kris and her sisters to help pull off her dream wedding.”