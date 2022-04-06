Breaking News

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s 1st Wedding Photos: See Them Kiss & More In New Pics

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still going strong and sharing their love with the cameras every chance they get! Pictured here holding hands in matching ensemble while out in L.A. running errands. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
Kourtney Kardashian finally shared photos from her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker, where the couple rocked black leather jackets and kissed in front of an Elvis impersonator.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, gave her fans a glimpse into her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker, 46. The reality star posted photos from the ceremony to Instagram on Wednesday, April 6. The images show Kourtney and Travis wearing black leather jackets and kissing at a chapel in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator. The couple also rocked matching pairs of black sunglasses. They held hands throughout the romantic pictures, and Kourtney held a bouquet of roses.

In her caption, Kourtney seemingly clarified that the engaged couple didn’t get legally married in Vegas. “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote. “Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney and Travis showed up to the One Love Wedding Chapel in the early morning hours of April 4, after Travis performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Marty Frierson, the owner of the chapel, told Page Six that the couple made it clear that they would only say “I do” there if he could secure the Elvis impersonator, which he managed to do. “After they got married, they walked out onto the driveway, tossed the bouquet and sped off,” Mary told the outlet.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker (Photo: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

After dating for less than a year, “Kravis” got engaged back on Oct. 17 on a beach in Montecito, California, in the middle of a gorgeous floral arrangement. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum with an oval-shaped diamond ring. Kourtney and Travis were friends for years before they started dating.

Although the Vegas wedding apparently wasn’t for real, a big wedding bash is definitely in the near future for Kourtney and Travis. Her kids Mason, 12Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, will more than likely be at that event, as will Scott’s son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23.