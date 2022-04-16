Why Pete Davidson Is Considering Appearing On ‘The Kardashians’ After Keeping Kim Romance ‘Private’

Pete Davidson has already been mentioned on Hulu's new show -- and now a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that the 'SNL' star is 'open' to joining.

April 16, 2022
Pete Davidson‘s romance with Kim Kardashian has been heating up over the last six months — but fans are already wondering if the SNL star will appear on the family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians. While season one has wrapped (with some mentions of Pete in the premiere), sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the actor is “contemplating joining” the docuseries.

“Pete is contemplating joining Kim for the second season of The Kardashians. The door is open for him to join,” the insider spilled, noting season two has not yet began production. Notably, the family signed a two-season, forty episode deal with Disney-owned Hulu — with the first episode having dropped on April 14. Pete also walked the red carpet with Kim at the premiere.

Kim and Pete hold hands at the premiere of ‘The Kardashians.’ (BACKGRID)

“They have not started filming season two yet and it would, obviously, require some paperwork, as [Pete] would be paid for it. Pete did not film for the first season, but he is mentioned throughout the season,” the source explained.

The first episode of the series appears to pick up in September, shortly after Kim was asked by SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels to host the show’s October 7 episode. At the time, Kim is already mid-divorce from ex Kanye West — but reveals she had met Pete Davidson at the Met Ball that month. The 28-year-old actor, per Kim, told her that if she could “read cue cards” she would be “fine” hosting the sketch show.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on a date. (MEGA)

On the episode, Kim, 41, and Pete shared an on-screen kiss as Disney characters Princess Jasmine and Aladdin — seemingly sparkling their off-screen relationship. “His likeness is used, including his kiss with Kim on SNL. They both think it is hilarious that they shared their first kiss on SNL,” our source added.

Ultimately, though, Kim is leaving the decision to be on the show “up to him” — but adds that “Pete knew what he was getting into when he started dating Kim.” They noted that Pete was aware “she was part of one of the biggest reality TV shows ever” but “he didn’t really watch it before he started dating her.”

“He is fascinated by the production value of the show now. They try to keep things as private as possible and, on one hand, they like to keep it that way. On the other hand, they want the world to see how real their love is for each other,” the source said.

Kim previously teased that fans would get a look at the early days of her romance with Pete in a recent interview with Variety. “[Viewers will learn] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know… I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” the SKIMS founder said.

