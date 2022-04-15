Kim Kardashian Gushes Over ‘Genuine’ Pete Davidson & Their ‘Low Key’ Staten island Dates

Kim Kardashian admitted that she’s a fan of her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s hometown Staten Island during a new interview on Live With Kelly And Ryan on Friday April 15. The 41-year-old reality star opened up about how she got to know the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live funnyman so well over the relationship, and it sounds like the “low-key” and “fun” Staten Island dates have been great chances for them to bond!

Towards the end of the chat, Kelly Ripa said that she thought that Pete seemed like a “nice guy,” and Kim admitted that she always had a good impression of him, but it’s been validated by them dating. “He really is probably the most genuine person,” she said. “I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that, and had conversations about him, and he always seemed super nice, but I just—I didn’t know much about him. Getting to know him, he’s really, truly the nicest human being.”

Before talking about her appreciation for her boyfriend, Ryan Seacrest asked if Kim had visited the Forgotten Borough, and she said that she’s really enjoyed Staten Island whenever they’ve visited, and she also said that she loved the pizza. “Staten Island is an amazing place. We had so much fun going to Staten Island. It’s where he’s from. It’s like, ‘I want to check it out,'” she said.

Kim also was excited share just how laidback she felt the atmosphere in Staten Island was. “I feel like that’s the fun part of it is we can just chill and be low-key and ride around and see all the fun, hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places,” she said.

Kelly seemed perplexed as to how Kim gets in and out of Staten Island in such a “low-key” manner, but Kim admitted that she gets there the same way as most New Yorkers: the ferry. “We take ferry rides everywhere,” she joked.

Since the pair started dating, Kim has spent quite a bit of time in Staten Island, and naturally Pete has been showing her some of his favorite spots. He is The King of Staten Island after all. They’ve gone to a few local eateries, caught movies, and bonded with Pete’s family.