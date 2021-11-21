Method Man Pops Up During Pete Davidson’s Ode To Staten Island On ‘SNL’

Staten Island native Pete Davidson paid tribute to the city with some help from celebs like Method Man and songwriter Marc Cohn!

Pete Davidson, 28, has a lot of love for Staten Island! The New York native performed the brilliant “Walking In Staten” song as part of a sketch on the Nov. 20 episode with some help from rapper Method Man! The rapper popped up towards the end of the bit, which included Pete talking about all the things that make Staten Island.

“Put on my bootleg Jordans and get on the train….yeah we got like 80 bagel spots and every block has a pizza place. Yeah, we’re walking in Staten. All the way from Stapleton…walking in Staten. We got a lot of cops,” Pete sang while wearing a Madhappy brand sweatshirt that read “I [Love] Staten Island.”

“Man it’s really weird in Staten,” Pete then sang as Marc Cohn, a songwriter, popped up with a note about a local McDonalds. “I think this strip club used to be a McDonalds,” he chimed in just before Method Man made his appearance! “Once I saw a Method Man hit a hole in one,” Pete recalled, as the Wu-Tang Clan member made an epic cameo. “Staten Island…you know empire state is awesome. My Yankee hat still gives the middle finger to Boston…Welcome to Staten,” Method Man said during his verse.

Staten Island holds a special place in Pete’s heart, as it’s also the spot he took Kim Kardashian, 41, on a romantic date! The comedian reportedly booked out the rooftop of a local pizza restaurant to romance the SKIMS founder with a stunning Manhattan backdrop.

The actor also starred in a movie dubbed The King Of Staten Island back in 2020. In the film, Pete plays character Scott Carlin, a 24-year-old high school dropout who lives with his sister Claire and mother Margie after the death of his firefighter father Stan. Scott aspires to be a tattoo artist, despite struggling with ADD and Crohn’s disease.

“I love Staten Island, obviously. I live there still. I’m a comedian. I pick at stuff. I make fun of myself and where I’m from,” Pete said in an interview with Complex back in May.