Exclusive

Pete Davidson’s Plans For Recently Purchased Staten Island Ferry With Colin Jost Revealed

Pete Davidson
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Pete Davidson Dave Chappelle in concert, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2017
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pete Davidson arrives at the Beverly Hills Hotel driving Kim Kardashian's customized Rolls Royce after shopping for A Nightmare on Elm Street costume in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pete Davidson throws a peace sign while arrives at the NBC studios for his appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City Pictured: Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5279535 091221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is excited to make ‘an amazing dream of his come true’ with the boat, as he and Colin have ‘a lot of ideas’ for it.

A lot of eyebrows were raised when it was revealed Pete Davidson, 28, and his Saturday Night Live co-star Colin Jost, 39, purchased a Staten Island Ferry recently. In case you missed it, the comedians, along with comedy club owner Paul Italia, won the auction for a decommissioned, 277-foot boat that was used to shuttle commuters between Manhattan and Staten Island since 1965 before it was taken out of service last August. As fans were clamoring to figure out exactly why the trio coughed up $280,100 for the vessel, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the new owners have some big plans for it.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost’s plans for their recently purchased Staten Island Ferry was revealed. (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

“Pete is all about his hometown and has used the Staten Island Ferry himself so many times that it is an extremely important part of his life. So, when he found out that one of the Ferry‘s was available for purchase, he had to have it,” the insider explained. “He talked to Colin and some friends and thought how cool it would be if they could refurbish the boat and turn it into one of the best restaurants and comedy clubs that there could ever be in New York or anywhere to be honest.”

After the sale went through, Pete and Colin knew there was “lots of work to do” — but they still have “a lot of ideas.” “This will probably be a thing a few years down the line, but they got the most important thing taken care of by getting the Ferry. Now all the time in the world is in their hands to make this an amazing dream of his to actually come true.”

Related Gallery

Colin Jost -- PICS

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost American Museum of Natural History 2018 Gala, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2018
Colin Jost,Michael Che. Hosts Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che speak at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
Colin Jost and Michael Che Emmy carpet roll out, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Sep 2018

While the planning stages get underway, the SNL cohorts decided to poke fun at themselves on the latest episode of the famed sketch comedy series. During Weekend Update, Alex Moffat’s popular character “Guy Who Just Bought a Boat” introduced Pete to news desk as “Guy Who Just Bought A Ferry.”

“We’re boat people now, Colin,” quipped Pete. “I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos.” Colin responded sarcastically, “It’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through.”

 